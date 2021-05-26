Cancel
Naples, FL

Naples airport to undergo multi million dollar remodel

By WFTX Digital Team
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 15 days ago
The Naples Airport Authority is undergoing an extensive remodel of the General Aviation Terminal at the Naples Airport beginning May 31st.

The project will cost approximately $7.6-million and is funded by airport revenues, without the use of any local tax dollars.

The current General Aviation Terminal will close Wednesday, May 26, and is expected to re-open in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

Naples Aviation will temporarily operate from the airport’s North Road Terminal (previously the commercial terminal), and the Naples Airport Authority will operate out of both the North Road Terminal and the Airport Office Building.

Naples Aviation provides fuel, parking, and other services to aircraft and other operators.

Renovations to the Naples Aviation facility within the General Aviation Terminal will include an upgraded lobby, expanded passenger lounge, and a marketplace for food and drink.

The project will also provide roadway improvements, additional exterior canopies, and upgraded office space for the Naples Airport Authority.

FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

