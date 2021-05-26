Cancel
Flywire stock takes soars in its public debut

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 15 days ago
Shares of Flywire Corp. flew out of the gate Wednesday, as the Boston-based payments enablement and software company's stock opened 41.7% above its initial public offering price. The stock's first trade was $34.00 at 11:36 a.m. Eastern for 1.3 million shares. At that price, the company $3.39 billion. The company said late Tuesday that it raised $250.6 million as its upsized IPO priced at $24 a share. The stock has pared some gains since the open, and was recently up 35.1%, on a day that the Renaissance IPO ETF rallied 2.2% while the S&P 500 edged up 0.2%.

