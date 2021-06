After separating from the competition to claim his first career major championship, Collin Morikawa will look to defend his title when the 2021 PGA Championship gets underway on Thursday, May 20 at the Ocean Course on Kiawah Island. The PGA Championship 2021 will be the 103rd playing of this illustrious tournament, and this year's edition will feature a star-studded field. In fact, the 2021 PGA Championship field will feature over 150 of the world's best players competing for the coveted Wanamaker Trophy.