Maryland State

Maryland's Latest $40k VaxCash Lottery winner is...

By Ryan Dickstein
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 15 days ago
Not much is known about Maryland's latest $40,000.00 VaxCash lottery winner, other than they are from Baltimore County.

It's the third drawing ever of its kind in the state, since Governor Larry Hogan announced the initiative on May 20.

Drawings will be held once daily through July 3.

A 41st and final drawing will be held on the 4th of July for a grand prize of $400,000.

RELATED : Maryland Lottery gives vaccinated residents the chance to win $40k in daily prizes

Any Maryland resident 18 and older who has already received at least one vaccine dose or gets one through July 3, is automatically entered and eligible to win.

Winners will be notified by the Maryland Department of Health, as the Lottery does not have the identities of anyone vaccinated.

Each winner is then sent an authorization form that will allow the department to provide their name to the Lottery.

Track where each daily winner is from below:

Thursday, May 27: Baltimore County
Wednesday, May 26 : Baltimore City
Tuesday, May 25 : Baltimore County

For more information on the rules click here .

