Boston, MA

48 people displaced, 5 buildings damaged in 7-alarm Dorchester fire

 15 days ago

BOSTON — Dozens of people are displaced and five buildings were damaged Wednesday when a seven-alarm fire spread through a Dorchester neighborhood. The fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. on Fayston Street. From Sky 5, heavy, black smoke could be seen coming from at least three triple-deckers -- Nos. 86, 84 and 82 Fayston -- at the corner with Mascoma Street. The fire also caused minor damage to structures on Mascoma and Quincy streets.

