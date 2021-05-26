48 people displaced, 5 buildings damaged in 7-alarm Dorchester fire
BOSTON — Dozens of people are displaced and five buildings were damaged Wednesday when a seven-alarm fire spread through a Dorchester neighborhood. The fire was reported at about 11:15 a.m. on Fayston Street. From Sky 5, heavy, black smoke could be seen coming from at least three triple-deckers -- Nos. 86, 84 and 82 Fayston -- at the corner with Mascoma Street. The fire also caused minor damage to structures on Mascoma and Quincy streets.www.wcvb.com