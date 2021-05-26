Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationships

Brad Pitt Wins Joint Custody of Kids With Angelina Jolie After Lengthy Legal Battle

By Laura Rizzo
Posted by 
In Touch Weekly
In Touch Weekly
 15 days ago

Actor Brad Pitt was awarded joint custody of his six kids after a five-year legal battle with ex Angelina Jolie, In Touch confirmed on Wednesday, May 26. They share Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne.

According to documents obtained by In Touch, Judge John Ouderkirk issued a detailed tentative ruling. He noted that Jolie’s testimony “lacked credibility in many important areas, and the existing custody order between the parties must be modified, per Mr. Pitt’s request, in the best interests of the children.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ULsMC_0aC5H0UV00
Shutterstock (2)

Although the ruling is temporary, Jolie filed a request on May 21 with the Los Angeles Superior Court to modify Judge Ouderkirk’s order. Pitt’s team “does not take issue” with his ex’s “right to contest” the ruling, but said, “This is not the time nor the place to do so.” Instead, the “appropriate time” would be after Judge Ouderkirk’s decision becomes final.

Jolie claimed she was not given a “fair trial” because the judge would not allow their kids to testify, which her team said was “critical to making her case,” a filing reads, according to a Tuesday, May 25, report from Page Six.

In March, the Salt actress submitted new court documents accusing Pitt of domestic violence and claimed she had “proof.” However, a source familiar with the case told In Touch Jolie’s claims were unsubstantiated.

“When they were first divorced … she made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S.) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” the source said after the Changeling actress filed the paperwork under seal on March 12.

A source told In Touch earlier this month Pitt and Jolie’s coparenting dynamic is a “work in progress” amid their ongoing divorce.

The A-listers were declared legally single in April 2019, but their divorce has yet to be finalized due to their different points of view on several issues, including a custody arrangement. Jolie first filed for divorce in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split following two years of marriage.

The Maleficent actress is “doing her best” to put her differences with the Fight Club actor aside so they can focus on the needs of their children.

“She’s always present with the kids and makes them all her priority,” added the source. “Angelina knows she’s painted as the bad guy in her divorce, but few people know that she’s struggled with the decisions she’s had to make. She wants it to be over just as much.”

In Touch Weekly

In Touch Weekly

22
Followers
1K+
Post
1K+
Views
ABOUT

Offering readers a glimpse into the captivating world of their favorite stars, In Touch covers 360 degrees of the celebrity lifestyle. With engaging, service-driven editorial, readers are granted unprecedented access to the news they crave.

 https://www.intouchweekly.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seal
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Zahara#Trial Court#Salt#Touch Jolie#Fight Club#In Touch Jolie#Shiloh#Actor Brad Pitt#Mr Pitt#Awarded Joint Custody#Divorce#Judge John Ouderkirk#Marriage#Judge Ouderkirk#March#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Los Angeles, CAlosangelesherald.com

Angelina Jolie spends 'special dinner night' with kids

Washington [US], June 7 (ANI): Hollywood star Angelina Jolie celebrated her 46th birthday on Friday with her six kids who arranged a 'special dinner night' for her at Los Angeles restaurant TAO. "They had a great day celebrating at home, and the kids surprised her with a special dinner out,"...
CelebritiesPosted by
Us Weekly

Angelina Jolie Jokes About Her ‘Long List’ of Relationship Dealbreakers: ‘I’ve Been Alone for a Long Time’

Angelina Jolie joked about having too many deal-breakers when it comes to dating someone new. Speidi! Bennifer! Best Celebrity Couple Nicknames Through the Years. During an interview with E! News’ Daily Pop earlier this week, the actress, 45, said she “probably [has] a very long list” when it comes to traits she wouldn’t want in a potential partner.
New York City, NYnewsbrig.com

Angelina Jolie grabs a hot dog at Gray’s Papaya with sons

Angelina Jolie is fully embracing her time in New York City — condiments and all. The “Maleficent” actress, 46, was seen grabbing hot dogs at Gray’s Papaya with two of her sons during her birthday trip to the Big Apple. Jolie was photographed on Tuesday ordering food for herself and...
Posted by
HollywoodLife

Angelina Jolie Says She Can Relate To Her ‘Broken’ Role In New Movie Amid Brad Pitt Divorce

Angelina Jolie opened up about her new role in ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead’ and admitted she relates to her character ‘feeling broken’ and ‘messed up.’. Angelina Jolie is back in action in her new thriller ‘Those Who Wish Me Dead.’ And on May 15 the stunning 45-year-told Australia’s Weekend Sunrise that the character she plays in the film is “closer to her that some of her other characters.”