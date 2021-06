Fans of Sony’s PlayStation brand are quite precious about their exclusives, for better or worse. Once they found out that Horizon Forbidden West from Guerrilla Games would not be a PlayStation 5 exclusive by also receiving a PlayStation 4 version, there were concerns that the PS5 version would be “held back” technically. The next God of War title, which is tentatively referred to as Ragnarok by fans, is coming to the PS5, but will it similarly receive a last-generation version on PS4?