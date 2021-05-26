Cancel
Economy

Ford is making an electric Explorer, boosts EV investment by $8 billion

By Sean O'Kane
The Verge
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFord will spend $30 billion on electric vehicles by 2025, and says 40 percent of its global fleet will be all-electric by 2030. The company is working on an all-electric versions of its Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUVs. And it’s developing two new electric vehicle platforms: one that will power full-size pickup trucks, and one that can easily flex between all- and rear-wheel drive to fit multiple vehicle types.

www.theverge.com
Related
Detroit, MIwcn247.com

GM delivers affordable luxury with Corvette Stingray

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors has introduced a special edition Corvette Stingray for 2022 called the IMSA GTLM Championship Edition. The car represents GM's aim to deliver a luxury sports car that is not only attainable but also competitive with its exotic counterparts. The Stingray is a supercar that is within financial reach with a base price starting at $62,195. Although the special edition revealed Wednesday is nearly $100,000, it is still a reasonable price point for a car fanatic who wants to own vehicle that in the same class yet a third of the price as a Ferrari or a McLaren.
Economypingwest.com

Nio reportedly plans to make cheaper EVs under another marque

Chinese electric vehicle brand Nio, which competes with the likes of Audi-maker Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz-parent Daimler, and Bayerische Motoren Werke, plans to launch cheaper electric vehicles. Details: The company is planning to launch mass-market cars under another marque, which is positioned lower than the brand Nio, financial news outlet Yicai reported,...
Businessrubbernews.com

Henniges' Tesla partnership gives it a boost in EV space

AUBURN HILLS, Mich.—In the beginning, there was Tesla. There were traditional OEMs with limited, though relatively successful, electric vehicle offerings. But they were niche vehicles, small passenger cars that lacked the form and function that most drivers—especially American drivers—sought. Tesla changed that. And, as a result, it may have supercharged...
Economygardnerweb.com

On Automotive: Signs of the Times

From a deep-dive about Toyota to a look at the platform for the new Ford Maverick and a whole lot more issues and innovations. Ford Maverick: What Came First, the Platform or the Bed?. ///. Toyota’s Progress & Plans. Maybe it is because he is essentially a sales guy, to...
EconomyMotley Fool

How Ford's EVs Will Boost Revenue Even if Sales Don't Grow

At first glance, Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) aggressive move into electric vehicles seems to be about defending its turf -- particularly in the profitable truck, commercial vehicle, and SUV market segments. But there's more to it than that: Ford isn't just playing defense, it thinks that the unique properties of electric, connected vehicles will help it boost revenue and profit significantly as well. In this Motley Fool Live broadcast, recorded on May 27, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear take a look at Ford's approach to EVs and how it could turn into a nice profit-growth story for Ford shareholders -- even if the total number of vehicles Ford sells doesn't grow by much.
CarsCarscoops

Ford CEO Hints At “Family of Maverick Variants” Including An EV

Small and affordable are typically dirty words in the auto industry, but Ford turned that notion on its head with the unveiling of the 2022 Maverick. The pint-sized pickup slots beneath the Ranger and starts at a remarkable $19,995. That’s $400 less than the dreadful EcoSport and it makes the Maverick Ford’s most affordable vehicle in the United States.
CarsGreen Car Reports

Aptera Sol: 1,000-mile, solar-supplemented EV teases tent, space for a surfboard

If you want an EV to take camping, several companies are eager to sell you an electric pickup truck. But Aptera seems to think its solar-supplemented three-wheeler can fill that role just as well—if, perhaps for day-camping. Aptera recently completed its second "alpha" prototype, which the company named Sol, and...
EconomyPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Ford's Commercial-Vehicle Business Will Boom With EVs

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) dominates the market for commercial vehicles in North America and Europe. You might think that domination will come under threat as the world transitions to electric and connected vehicles -- but it turns out that Ford has a sophisticated plan to not just defend its turf with its own electric vehicles, but to actually boost the revenue generated by its commercial vehicle business. The secret? New software offerings tailored specifically for its fleet customers.
LifestyleGreen Car Reports

2022 Jaguar I-Pace, Aptera “never charge” lifestyle, GM EV policy: Today’s Car News

The 2022 Jaguar I-Pace is getting a new interface and faster charging. We look at what Aptera sees as the lifestyle for its solar-supplemented, three-wheeled, hyper-efficient EV. And with its opposition to California dropped, GM provides a much better picture of the national policy for EVs and greenhouse gas regulation that it hopes to see from the federal government. This and more, here at Green Car Reports.
Businessfordauthority.com

Ford-Backed Battery Manufacturer Solid Power Mulls Going Public Via Merger

Ford first invested in solid-state battery manufacturer Solid Power back in 2019 and most recently made an additional equity investment in the company just last month, along with BMW Group. But it appears that the company isn’t done raising funds just yet, as Bloomberg is reporting that Solid State is mulling the idea of going public via a merger with blank-check firm Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. III.
ElectronicsJalopnik

There's A Big Problem Buying A Used EV

There’s plenty of consumer protection around any used car’s mileage, but a key part of electric cars’ life story — the condition of its battery — isn’t. All that and more in The Morning Shift for June 9, 2021. 1st Gear: Battery Health Info Is Restricted. As anyone with an...
EconomyTechCrunch

Driving Innovation at General Motors

GM is in the midst of sweeping changes that will eventually turn it into an EV-only producer of cars, trucks and SUVs. But the auto giant’s push to electrify passenger vehicles is just one of many efforts to be a leader in innovation and the future of transportation. We’ll talk with Pam Fletcher, vice president of innovation at GM, one of the key people behind the 113-year-old automaker’s push to become a nimble, tech-centric company.
CarsTruth About Cars

Chip Shortage: GM to Remove Stop-Start Tech From Trucks

Despite hearing murmurings that the semiconductor shortage is about to turn a corner, General Motors has recently decided to begin manufacturing full-size pickups without the sometimes obnoxious automatic stop-start feature (intended to improve fuel economy) as a way to cut back on chip usage. While this saves many the trouble...
Cell PhonesEngadget

General Motors offers OnStar Guardian to non-GM drivers

OnStar Guardian is General Motors’ suite of safety and security features that are designed to take the stress out of driving. Now, the company has announced that you don’t actually need to own a GM vehicle in order to take advantage of the features on offer. Anyone in the US and Canada with a compatible iPhone or Android device can subscribe to take advantage of the service. GM says that the rollout is part of its commitment to “focus on opportunities beyond vehicle sales.”
Economyinvesting.com

Tesla's China-made vehicle sales surge 29% in May - auto association

BEIJING (Reuters) -Tesla Inc sold 33,463 China-made electric cars in May, including exports, a 29% jump from April, according to data from the China Passenger Car Association (CPCA) on Tuesday. China's new electric vehicle sales surged 177% to 185,000 cars in May from a year earlier, CPCA said. Overall passenger vehicle sales, however, rose just 1.1% to 1.66 million cars.