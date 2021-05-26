Ford is making an electric Explorer, boosts EV investment by $8 billion

At first glance, Ford Motor Company's (NYSE:F) aggressive move into electric vehicles seems to be about defending its turf -- particularly in the profitable truck, commercial vehicle, and SUV market segments. But there's more to it than that: Ford isn't just playing defense, it thinks that the unique properties of electric, connected vehicles will help it boost revenue and profit significantly as well. In this Motley Fool Live broadcast, recorded on May 27, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear take a look at Ford's approach to EVs and how it could turn into a nice profit-growth story for Ford shareholders -- even if the total number of vehicles Ford sells doesn't grow by much.