The Condiment Nigella Lawson Wishes She Could Get In The UK

As a celebrity chef, Nigella Lawson is someone who's made a name for herself and is a respected icon in the food industry. She feels strongly about her passion for cooking and doesn't try to hide it in the least. Lawson has lots of useful advice for her fans too. For instance, she says that cooking doesn't have to be scary. "I think it's very important to remind people that you don't need to have enormous dexterity or skill to be able to cook," she revealed in an interview with Vogue. "To be given directions and to trust your palate, and go by the flavor and taste — that's what home cooking is."