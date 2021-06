New Delhi: Our hair is one of our most attractive features and it is also one of the first things that people notice when they see us. So, it makes sense that we put some time and effort into having a good hair care routine. However, we often have a very complicated relationship with our hair. The more we take care of it, the more it seems to fall apart. And, problems like dandruff, dry hair, split ends or greying have now become a part of our daily life.