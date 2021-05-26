Cryptocurrency Can Still Come Roaring Back. Here's How.

The crypto bubble has just popped. Cryptos have been plunging over the past month, shaking investor faith in the cryptocurrency market and wiping away around $1 trillion from the crypto market. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has lost nearly half its value since reaching an all-time high of over $64,000 in mid-May. Although it is hard to know whether digital currencies are out of the woods, in the past few days, the crypto market has shown signs of recovery. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven cryptos that could rebound soon.