Cryptocurrency Can Still Come Roaring Back. Here's How.
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Recent cryptocurrency dips have given energy-efficiency and accessibility solutions a much-needed boost. Earlier this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern over Bitcoin’s “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions,” describing the amount of energy consumed with each transaction as “staggering.” Elon Musk justified his recent reversal on Tesla’s acceptance of Bitcoin by emphasizing the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining.”www.entrepreneur.com