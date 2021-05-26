Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Cryptocurrency Can Still Come Roaring Back. Here's How.

By Ariel Shapira
Entrepreneur
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Recent cryptocurrency dips have given energy-efficiency and accessibility solutions a much-needed boost. Earlier this year, U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen expressed concern over Bitcoin’s “extremely inefficient way of conducting transactions,” describing the amount of energy consumed with each transaction as “staggering.” Elon Musk justified his recent reversal on Tesla’s acceptance of Bitcoin by emphasizing the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining.”

www.entrepreneur.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cardano
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Vitalik Buterin
Person
Janet Yellen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Network#Energy Efficiency#Digital Currencies#Peer To Peer Technology#U S Treasury#The Ethereum Network#Fiat Currency#Bsc#Og Defi#Cryptocurrency Companies#Cryptocurrency Assets#Cryptocurrency Payments#Bitcoin Mining#Blockchain Technology#Analyzing Ethereum#Fiat Currencies#Merchants#Retail Investors#Traders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
News Break
Tesla
Country
Argentina
Related
Stockscryptofinancialtimes.com

Where to invest? Here are top Cryptocurrencies to invest in India in June 2021

New Delhi: Cryptocurrency is the new trend and the whole world is going crypto-way. According to reports, a huge number of people have started to start investing in some cryptocurrencies this year and right now there are more than a thousand cryptocurrencies to make it a very difficult decision for the investor as to which currency should they pick.
MarketsInvestorPlace

7 Cryptos That Could Rebound Soon

The crypto bubble has just popped. Cryptos have been plunging over the past month, shaking investor faith in the cryptocurrency market and wiping away around $1 trillion from the crypto market. Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) has lost nearly half its value since reaching an all-time high of over $64,000 in mid-May. Although it is hard to know whether digital currencies are out of the woods, in the past few days, the crypto market has shown signs of recovery. Therefore, today’s article discusses seven cryptos that could rebound soon.
Marketscryptofinancialtimes.com

Binance vs. Ethereum: What’s the Difference?

The world of DeFi (decentralized finance) has a good deal of competition. Bitcoin is the world’s first programmable money, but other projects sought to make it even easier to program blockchain assets. The first was Ethereum, whose goal was to give developers an easier way to create applications that ran atop a decentralized blockchain.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Bitcoin Might Be Entering A Bearish Market, JPMorgan Analysts Suggest

JPMorgan Chase analysts think Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) might be entering a bear market. What Happened: According to a Thursday Bloomberg report, a team of analysts at JPMorgan, led by Nikolaos Panigirtzoglou, suggested that Bitcoin is showing bearish signs despite its recent upward price movements. The analysts explained that Bitcoin’s relatively...
Marketsthegentlemansjournal.com

C-Suite Confidential — “Cryptocurrency blew up my printer”

Professor Stefan Allesch Taylor journeys deep into the history of cryptocurrency — and explains why holders should welcome regulation, not fear it. My printer blew up. Not literally, of course — it just shuddered to a halt and decided it had had enough. It’s an HP Photosmart 7520. Good enough to cope and small enough to be reliable. Or so I thought. But then Larry Trachenberg blew up my printer.
Marketscryptocoingossip.com

Interactive Brokers Launching Crypto Trading by Autumn

E-broker firm Interactive Brokers has announced its plan to debut cryptocurrency trading on its platform within the next few months. One of the world’s leading brokerages, Interactive Brokers has committed to offering clients crypto trading by the end of this summer, according to CNBC. The company operates one of the biggest electronic trading platforms in the United States by daily avenue revenue trades. The company reported 1.33 million registered users and in excess of $330 billion in customer equity in Q1 of 2021. The plan is aimed at making access to cryptocurrencies easier by lowering the barrier to entry for retail investors searching for exposure.
interactivecrypto.com

Are banks investing in cryptos?

When Bitcoin was launched, financial institutions were very skeptical of them. Many banks warned people not to invest in Bitcoin, claiming that it was a bubble that would eventually burst. They gave many reasons why people should stay away, including the fact that they were a new and unregulated asset class. One significant reason banks and other traditional financial institutions may have stayed away from cryptocurrencies for so long is that they are a massive threat to them.
MarketsCoinDesk

Moving on From Good-Bad Crypto Dialogue

May 2021 was tough for crypto, especially for bitcoin, which dropped 40% since its peak in March. Besides the wild volatility fueled by a crypto friend turned foe (and friend again?), we saw a Nobel laureate claiming that crypto is a Ponzi scheme supported by a mix of “technobabble” and “libertarian derp.” We also learned about another China’s nationwide crackdown on crypto mining, and the month ended with a call for banning cryptocurrencies to fight ransomware. Time to kill the beast? Not so fast.
StocksMySanAntonio

How to Mitigate Risk in the Crypto Market

Investing in cryptocurrencies can be extremely risky. On May 19, more than $500 billion disappeared from crypto markets in 24 hours. The crash provoked some $8 billion in liquidations in an event called "Black Wednesday." The cascading liquidations saw Bitcoin plunge more than 50 percent from its all-time highs of over $60,000 a few weeks before. Just like that, more than 20 percent of the total cryptocurrency market cap vanished.
Marketscryptobriefing.com

Ben Lilly Discusses Bitcoin’s Market Dynamics

Bitcoin's negative price action continues, with BTC down 7.6% this week. Market analyst Ben Lilly told Crypto Briefing that weakness has been creeping into the Bitcoin market since February. Lilly is optimistic about Ethereum because of its rising prominence in the traditional finance world. The slump in the crypto market...
MarketsUS News and World Report

Gold Versus Bitcoin: Which Is the Better Investment for You?

As inflationary pressures rise, investors worry the value of their money will diminish. Holding gold in your portfolio might be one way to invest to protect your purchasing power, but there is an alternative asset class that has taken off in popularity within recent years: cryptocurrency. As institutional and retail...
Marketsworldnewsinfo4u.com

China and the US have just killed cryptocurrency decentralisation

I get the impression that in the frenzy that saw Bitcoin shed nearly half of its value and the entire market lost $1 trillion in market capitalisation, most people have missed the importance of the shifts caused by China and the United States (US) that crack the very foundations of crypto.
CurrenciesStreet.Com

How the Crypto Market Is Still Evolving

Digital currencies are trending, and they are complex. That’s due in part to the existence of “competing cryptocurrencies, considerable price volatility, and the coming involvement of central banks,” explains CME Group's chief economist Blu Putnam in the latest episode of The Economists, a CME Group video series. Just as bitcoin...
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

If You're Going to Buy Cryptocurrency, This Coin Should Be Your First Buy

The cryptocurrency space has been abuzz in recent months, with prices spiking to begin the year and then dropping sharply, new coins consistently coming to market, and heightened speculation about digital currencies potentially replacing traditional banking services and card networks. While cryptocurrencies present interesting opportunities and potentially huge upside, there...
Posted by
Jordan Hinsch

Interested in Mining Bitcoin or Dogecoin? Here's How You Can Do It!

Interested in Mining Bitcoin or Dogecoin? Here's How You Can Do It!Jordan Hinsch. Bitcoin mining and the mining of other cryptocurrencies is a hot topic these days. Bitcoin is receiving vast criticism for excessive power usage just to mine 1 BTC (Bitcoin). This is widely disproven based on numerous models but nonetheless, it's still an issue and currently casts a dark shadow over the industry.
Currenciescryptopolitan.com

Should I buy Bitcoin

Anyone who is asking if they should buy Bitcoin must have decided to invest in the cryptocurrency market. If you have chosen to go into trading Bitcoin, then you have made an intelligent move. This article will explain why you should buy Bitcoins and all you need to know about the crypto exchange market.
Marketsbitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin Miners Are Moving Out Of China

Over the past few weeks, Bitcoin markets have had to deal with a swarm of bad news coming out of China. It started with rumors that miners in Sichuan had gone offline after the province limited energy-intensive industrial activities, such as Bitcoin mining. Then came a joint statement by three...