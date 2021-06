It's a huge first step that perhaps can benefit in the long term in a possible permanent gig, Jeopardy! guest host LeVar Burton spoke to Entertainment Weekly about his time on the podium and teased what's to come. "[Hosting Jeopardy!] wasn't even on my bucket list, because I never anticipated that it could possibly be a reality for me," the former host of Reading Rainbow said. "And no matter what happens, I'm really proud of myself for daring to dream that dream, ultimately."