Bal Harbour Shops Announce Three Big Name Restaurant Imports Coming in 2022

Restaurant, Restoration • Broumov, Czech Republic. Text description provided by the architects. ADR architectural studio has been participating in the gradual renovation of the Broumov Monastery over a long period of time. Respecting the masterpiece created by the builders of the monastery, the studio's projects strive to thoughtfully connect to the work of baroque architects like Christoph Dientzenhofer and his son Kilian Ignaz. Following extensive adjustments in the monastery gardens, which included a project developing the multifunctional civic centre Dřevník (woodshed), the studio has also designed several other buildings in the complex. From the Café Dietzenhofer, to the revitalisation of the Růžový dvůr (the rose yard), a new visitor centre, and, primarily, the U Tří růží (Three Roses) restaurant in the south wing of the complex.