Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

Bal Harbour Shops Announce Three Big Name Restaurant Imports Coming in 2022

By Olee Fowler
Eater
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUber ritzy Bal Harbor Shops is stepping up its restaurant game with three new eateries coming its way in 2022 including Italian import Sant Ambroeus, New York favorite Felice, and Chicago mainstay Aba. All three eateries have followings of their own.The original Sant Ambroeus opened its doors in Milan in...

miami.eater.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marc Jacobs
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Harbour#New York City#Food Drink#Eateries#Italian Cuisine#Top Chef#Palm Beach#Executive Chef#Bal Harbor Shops#Lettuce Entertain You#Sa Hospitality Group#The Big Apple#Tuscan#Eater Chicago#Imports#Bistro Cuisine#Mediterranean Cuisine#All Day Casual Fare#Doors#Cities
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Economy
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Restaurant Wine Shop Pivots

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive shift in consumption, where businesses had to adapt to changing restrictions. One industry poised to do so perfectly were restaurants like Bottega Volo, which transformed for the pandemic to become little wine, beer, and snack outposts. The establishment offers a range of "imported...
Restaurantshypebeast.com

Shake Shack Taps Yardbird To Celebrate Its Third Year in Hong Kong

After enlisting Chef Danny Yip of The Chairman for its first anniversary, Shake Shack has now teamed up with Matt Abergel, Chef-Owner of Yardbird, to celebrate its third year in Hong Kong. Working in close partnership with Shake Shack’s Culinary Director Mark Rosati, Abergel prepared a special menu built around...
Food & Drinkssouthbmore.com

Vegan Shop ‘Cloudy Donuts’ Coming to Federal Hill

Vegan shop Cloudy Donuts will open this fall at 1049 S. Charles St. in Federal Hill. The retail space was mostly recently a CBD shop. Cloudy Donuts is owned by Home Maid Owner Derrick Faulcon and has another location in Hamilton-Lauraville. Faulcon started Cloudy Donuts in January 2020 after buying the business Donut Alliance. He opened Home Maid, which is not a vegan restaurant, in Federal Hill in 2016 and has been selling the donuts at the restaurant.
New Orleans, LAmyneworleans.com

Copper Vine Announces NEW Wine Tasting Experiences

NEW ORLEANS (press release) – Exploring the terrain of wine is now becoming more accessible with the announcement of Copper Vine’s new private wine tasting experiences – bringing the winery tour to your table! Copper Vine’s wine experiences showcase the creative collaboration of Sommelier Lydia Kurkoski and Executive Chef Amy Mehrtens as inspired by their curiosity and passion for food, wine and sublime hospitality. Each experience features a unique mingling of cuisine and wine, curated specifically for each guest. Hosted in one of the restaurant’s intimate spaces, Wine Tastings (with 13 new tasting themes) span the spectrum of varietal offerings and Private Wine Dinners are coursed with thoughtful pairings – all in a laid-back atmosphere where wine is an experience and good times are the main event.
Restaurantswakoradio.com

RESTAURANT NAME CHANGE

The Lawrenceville restaurant known as Buke’s Cafe at 1002 15th Street has officially changed names as of Tuesday. Owners Lindi and Tesa Bekteshi Monday announced the new name will be Midpoint Cafe. The location first opened on August 18th of 2020. The new name was chosen because Lawrenceville is a middle point between surrounding larger cities-Vincennes to the east, Olney to the west, Mt Carmel to the south and Robinson to the north. The Bekteshis say that other than changing names, the food menu, ownership and staff remain the same.
Interior DesignELLE DECOR

A-List Approved with Danielle Colding

THIS SUMMER, ELLE DECOR IS CELEBRATING BRANDS THAT CONTINUE TO PRODUCE INNOVATIVE, BEAUTIFUL PIECES. A-List Designer Danielle Colding unveils the perfect design accents to take interiors to the next level. Danielle Colding Design, is a full-service interior design firm based in New York City. Check out more at dcdny.com and follow @daniellecoldingdesign!
TravelTechCrunch

Mint House claims top NYC hotel after COVID changed its hospitality business

The COVID-19 pandemic changed the way Mint House operates, and as the world starts to reopen, the company is well positioned to serve business and pleasure travelers alike. Mint House launched in 2017 and raised $15 million in 2019 as it expanded its offering. At the time Tige Savage, Revolution Venture managing partner and Mint House investor, described the company like this: “Mint House is the best of a hotel without the worst of a hotel and the best of an Airbnb without the worst of an Airbnb.”
Food & DrinksTime Out Global

11 must-visit shops and restaurants for committed London cheese heads

London is a city of cheese stans: lactose fanatics all jonesing for another salty, salty fix of the yellow (and sometimes beige, orange and blue) stuff. Thankfully, over the past five years, the fair restaurateurs and shopkeepers of our city have picked up on these cravings and catered to them. Now, our city is awash with cheese-addiction-enabling venues and we have rounded the best up right here.
Los Angeles, CAyovenice.com

Three Venice Restaurants Named Among Best is Los Angeles

The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina highlighted by Open Table. Three Venice restaurants have been named among the 22 greatest restaurants in Los Angeles. Recently Open Table published an article titled “Los Angeles’s 22 Greatest Restaurants”. Among the eateries included were three in Venice: The Rose Venice, Felix Trattoria and Gjelina.
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

New restaurant, retail shops coming to Mount Pleasant; Daniel Island to get furnishings store

Mount Pleasant Towne Centre soon will see a new restaurant and new stores as other shops relocate in the East Cooper retail center. On the food front, the same team that brought Pakistani food offering Ma'am Saab to Charleston, is opening a new canteen-style venue called Malika at 1333 Theatre Drive in the space formerly occupied by Qdoba Mexican Grill, which closed during the COVID-19 outbreak in early 2020.
LifestyleArchDaily

Baroque Restaurant | Three Roses / ADR

Restaurant, Restoration • Broumov, Czech Republic. Text description provided by the architects. ADR architectural studio has been participating in the gradual renovation of the Broumov Monastery over a long period of time. Respecting the masterpiece created by the builders of the monastery, the studio's projects strive to thoughtfully connect to the work of baroque architects like Christoph Dientzenhofer and his son Kilian Ignaz. Following extensive adjustments in the monastery gardens, which included a project developing the multifunctional civic centre Dřevník (woodshed), the studio has also designed several other buildings in the complex. From the Café Dietzenhofer, to the revitalisation of the Růžový dvůr (the rose yard), a new visitor centre, and, primarily, the U Tří růží (Three Roses) restaurant in the south wing of the complex.
Bozeman, MTPosted by
XL Country 100.7

New Sushi Restaurant Coming to Ferguson Farms

This place is probably going to end up being a hot spot for date nights and we can't wait to see what the food look likes. Sunday morning my brother and I went to Ferguson Farms to grab a coffee and a quick bite to eat at Foxtrot because I had never been and this spot was highly recommended. While we were waiting for our coffee and breakfast sandwiches, I noticed next to Tanglewood that a new restaurant is poised to open and this place might be a hit with locals.
Chicago, ILPosted by
Brandon Wang

Three New Michelin Star Restaurants to Try in Chicago

The Michelin Stars are one of the most prestigious awards to be given to any restaurant and being included in the Michelin Guide can be the quickest way to propel an establishment into mainstream popularity. This year in 2021, the Michelin Guide has been updated once again and Michelin Stars have been awarded to a grand total of twenty four different restaurants in Chicago. To no suprise, Alinea is still the only restaurant in Chicago that has been awarded three Michelin Stars and is one of roughly a hundred and thirty with the honor worldwide. Aside from that, five Chicago restaurants have been awarded two Michelin Stars and eighteen different restaurants have gotten one Michelin Star this year.