‘Nail Bomber: Manhunt’ on Netflix: David Copeland’s Case, Explained

By Kayla Cobb
Decider
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week Netflix is exploring a truly chilling case of terrorism through its latest documentary, Nail Bomber: Manhunt. Over the course of three successive weekends in April of 1999, homemade nail bombs were found scattered around London. These acts of terror were caused by 22-year-old David Copeland, a Neo-Nazi militant who became known as the London Nail Bomber. It’s the search for this criminal and his far-right connections that stands at the center of Netflix’s latest true crime installment.

