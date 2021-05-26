‘Nail Bomber: Manhunt’ on Netflix: David Copeland’s Case, Explained

David Harbour is hyping his turn as Red Guardian in Black Widow. The star sat down with Jimmy Kimmel to discuss how his character compares to Captain America. Many have noticed the design similarities, including a shield of his own. But, the Stranger Things star wanted to start with the basics, that facial hair to be exact. The first time anyone saw Red Guardian in motion, it was in that first Black Widow trailer. A slight comedic moment alongside Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh. Harbour’s burly hero squeezing into that suit again after an extended period out of the game. It seems like the actor is playing up that gut just a bit. It seems like Alexi Shostakov will be some comic relief during the film. However, the action figure that Kimmel and the star focus on shows how eager the hero will be to get into the fight once it starts rolling.