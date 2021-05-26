Times Michelle Duggar Went Too Far On 19 Kids And Counting
Michelle Duggar is a deeply fascinating woman. After all, it's not everyday that someone commits to having as many children as the Lord will provide. Michelle married Jim Bob Duggar in 1984. For four years, Jim Bob and Michelle enjoyed the life of a young married couple without any children. They welcomed their oldest child, Joshua Duggar, in 1988. Their second pregnancy resulted in miscarriage (via TODAY). The couple were told birth control could have contributed, so they swore off using it and vowed to have as many children as God wanted them to have.www.thelist.com