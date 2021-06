Trent Alexander-Arnold is very unlikely to get an England recall for Gareth Southgate’s Euro 2020 squad, claims a report. Southgate will name his 26-man squad for Euro 2020 at 1pm on Tuesday 25 May. And even with UEFA sanctioned a move to allow the finalists to increase their squads from 23 to 26, Alexander-Arnold looks set to miss out. The 22-year-old has been one of the rising stars at Anfield over the last couple of seasons. However, his form like Liverpool’s dropped this season and Southgate omitted the right-back for the recent World Cup qualifiers against San Marino, Albania and Poland.