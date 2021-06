Thomas Tuchel said he was close to extending his contract after Chelsea beat Manchester City 1-0 in the Champions League Final. “I am not even 100% sure maybe I have already a new contract now,” Tuchel said. “My manager said something about it. Let’s check this first. I spoke to the owner right now on the pitch. It was the best moment for the first meeting. It can only get worse! We will speak tomorrow. We will speak later. I will stay hungry for the next title. My desire is for more victories ands to grow as a coach."