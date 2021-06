Disneyland officially reopened last month, and there's a lot to look forward to from the parks in Anaheim, California. On June 4th, the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus will be opening at California Adventure and Disney CEO Bob Chapek recently teased that it's "truly phenomenal." Some folks have gotten a sneak peek at the attraction, including Simu Liu, the star of Marvel's upcoming Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings. Liu took to Instagram this week to share some photos of Galaxy's Edge and gave a little tease about Avengers Campus.