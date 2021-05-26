Video: Red Cross talks water safety

View more in
Public Health
FOX 17 News West Michigan
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
670K+
Views
ABOUT
Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.
IN THIS ARTICLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Related
WHNT-TV
Holiday Weekend Water Safety
As we head into the Memorial Day weekend, large numbers are expected to enjoy the holiday poolside or on area lakes and rivers. All those extra swimmers mean lifeguards will be on high alert.
cannoncourier.com
American Red Cross Offers Tips For Summer Safety
Memorial Day is just around the corner, marking the unofficial start of summer and outdoor fun. The American Red Cross wants everyone to have a safe summer and offers tips and resources for the entire family. WATER SAFETY. Before going in, on or around the water, every family member should...
Charities|News4Jax.com
Red Cross COVID-19 Impacts: Need for Volunteers
The pandemic impacted how organizations, agencies and communities responded to disasters and events. Instead of evacuating to shelters, families had to be evacuated to hotel rooms, making it harder for Red Cross to provide the best care.
Society|Posted byThe Lebanon Reporter
Red Cross reminds swimmers of safety as pools open during Memorial Day Weekend
A person can drown in less than a full minute. According to the Hackensack Meridian Health website, it was reported that it only takes 20 seconds for a child to drown and roughly 40 seconds for adults, with some cases needing only as little as a half cup of water to do the job.
South Carolina State|The Post and Courier
Water Safety: Stay safe this summer
As families converge on aquatic centers, pools, splash pads, waterparks, and open bodies of water for recreational water activities it is vital to ensure safety is a priority for all people. "As South Carolinians look to return to enjoying our favorite activities again following the pandemic, we want to remind...
Madison, WI|WJFW-TV
UW Health offers water safety reminders
Madison - As temperatures rise, Wisconsinites are getting back outside and into the water. The Pediatric Injury Prevention program at American Family Children's Hospital wants to share some reminders with families to help keep everyone safe this summer. "Being outdoors in the water is a wonderful summertime experience for the...
Chatsworth, GA|Wrcbtv.com
American Red Cross shares water safety tips after toddler drowns at Carters Lake
A three-year-old boy drowned at Carter's Lake in Chatsworth on Monday. The GBI and Murray County Sheriff's Office are investigating. A representative said there is no suspicion of foul play, but this tragedy highlights the importance of water safety, especially with children. Studies show people believe they are better swimmers...
Flagler County, FL|floridahealth.gov
Health Officials Encourage Water Safety
As the end of May is here and the summer unofficially begins this weekend, more residents and visitors to Flagler County will hit the beach or the pool and enjoy the warm weather. Since May is recognized as Water Safety Month and June is National Safety Month, the Florida Department of Health in Flagler County encourages locals to remember to “play it safe” when it comes to water, particularly over the Memorial Day holiday.
Society|Echo Press
Red Cross offers free home fire safety training, smoke alarms
Red Cross volunteers to share free home fire safety resources. Households in Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota can sign up for free virtual Home Fire Safety sessions through the American Red Cross, and to receive a smoke alarm installation visit when COVID restrictions permit. The effort is part of...
Santa Clarita Radio
Red Cross Advises On Ways To Stay Safe This Summer
The Red Cross of the Los Angeles Region is aiming to advise the public on how to stay safe this summer, offering tips and resources on water and grilling safety. The summer season is often accompanied by water sports and activities, requiring participants to be safe and aware of risks and being “water smart.” The Red Cross is offering a variety of water safety courses and resources for families online as well.
Centennial, CO|littletonindependent.net
Improved water safety could save lives
Here’s something parents might not know: Drowning is responsible for more deaths among children aged 1-4 than any other cause except congenital anomalies, or birth defects. “Drowning doesn’t look like drowning the way it’s portrayed in the movies,” said Lindsey Talaga, owner of the Goldfish Swim School Centennial East location. “Drowning is actually often silent with no frantic waving or yelling.”
Public Safety|Posted by9&10 News
Mason-Oceana Water Safety Coalition Summer Preparation
Teamwork was the theme of the day on Pere Marquette River and Pere Marquette Lake on Saturday. About a dozen agencies from the Mason-Oceana Water Safety Coalition came together to complete a water rescue exercise. The purpose was to practice communication, coordination aspects and plans related to drownings and boat...
Columbia, MO|KOMU
American Red Cross urging people to donate blood
MISSOURI - American Red Cross is recommending that people donate blood as levels are decreasing locally and nationally. The shortage is in part due to returning to normalcy since the pandemic began. During the pandemic, people continued to donate, which avoided the summer shortages in 2020. However, since more people...
Charities|Posted byFOX 17 News West Michigan
Red Cross has emergency need for type-O blood as demand outpaces donations
The American Red Cross of Michigan said there's an emergency need for O-positive and O-negative blood.
Environment|yoursun.com
Red Cross shares safety steps to take now for the start of the 2021 hurricane season
Hurricane season officially started on June 1 and runs until Nov. 30. The American Red Cross urges people to take steps now to get prepared in case of an emergency. Having a plan in place can make a big difference in your safety when facing a hurricane or tropical storm,” said Josett Valdez, chief executive officer for the American Red Cross South Florida Region. “Making sure you and your loved ones are prepared is more important than ever as we enter into hurricane season."
Advocacy|KRGV
‘We are in a critical situation’: Blood donations desperately needed in the Valley
Blood donations are desperately needed in the Rio Grande Valley, according to a Vitalant Blood Bank representative who says their supply is running dangerously low. Carla Alexander, communications manager at Vitalant, says they blood blank saw fewer donors in the Valley during the peak of the coronavirus pandemic, likely due to people being extra cautious.
Sonoma County, CA|Press Democrat
Water safety tips to keep in mind at the Russian River
The Russian River is a go-to spot for many Sonoma County residents looking for a close-to-home getaway as the weather heats up. Whether you spend the day floating down the river or hanging out at the beach, it is important to remember to stay safe, especially as drownings happen with a sad regularity. Just last year, there were two drownings and one near-drowning in May and June.
nbc16.com
As the temperature rises, officials are urging safety on the water
EUGENE, Ore. — As the weather heats up people are looking to cool down, but there are a few important safety tips you need to remember before testing out the waters. "Lifejackets are really really important and they have to be worn to work," explains Ashley Massey with the Oregon State Marine Board. "There isn't time to put one on in an emergency. With swift current that jacket is going to float downstream."
Swimming & Surfing|tulsakids.com
Water Safety Reminders from Miller Swim School
While the global pandemic has been the frontrunner in the media this past year, let us not forget that the WHO reported in 2019 that an estimated 236,000 people died from drowning, making drowning a major public health problem worldwide. Moreover, according to the latest CDC statistics, 659 children, ages 1-14, died by drowning in the USA in 2019.