An open thread to discuss all of the day’s Stanley Cup Playoffs action. Up north, Montreal hosts Toronto for Game 6 at the Bell Centre, with the Canadiens looking to fight off elimination while playing in front of fans for the first time since March 10, 2020 — about 10 percent capacity is expected for this game. Back in the States, the second round gets started with the Islanders and Bruins beginning their series with Game 1 in Boston.