Why should a wine tasting end when the tour does? At these vineyards, you can carry on well after sunset. Staycations have become the norm now, but you can still think outside the box. We're all for an AirBnB in Cornwall or a holiday house with a pool, but how about staying in a treehouse hotel or on a vineyard? As recognition for UK wines grows apace and our wineries develop, many are adding to their offering with a clutch of stylish rooms and restaurant on site so that a tour and tasting can extend to dinner and a night at the vineyard. As English Wine Week comes to a close, what better holiday to consider than a night amongst the vines?