North Kingstown, Rhode Island – Hexagon’s Manufacturing Intelligence division will host a Smart Manufacturing Virtual Open House from June 14 – 16, 2021. The jam-packed agenda includes 20 sessions presented by 14 Hexagon speakers covering hot topics from additive manufacturing to reverse engineering to the latest in non-contact measurement. Attendees will learn how data can be harnessed for agile smart manufacturing processes leading to the ultimate form of data leverage – autonomous manufacturing, intelligent machine control, predictive maintenance and more. An interactive showroom will be open from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. featuring the latest Hexagon technologies supported by local subject matter experts (SMEs) ready to answer user questions. While Hexagon’s offices are safely open for business, the company chose to make this online 3D immersive experience widely available based on the high level of community engagement sparked by their first virtual PC-DMIS user group series. The full agenda and registration to obtain a complimentary ticket can be found here. The press is cordially invited to attend, and should RSVP in advance by responding here.