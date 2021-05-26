Cancel
Pharmaceuticals

The Longtime Anti-Vaxxers Caving to the COVID Jab

By Isobel Cockerell
Daily Beast
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first vaccine is always the hardest. Before she took her baby son to the clinic to get his routine two-month shots, Anita Emly, 34, cried through the night. For several years, she had immersed herself in pseudoscience and anti-vaccine propaganda, filled with horror stories of autism, paralysis, and death. Terrified by what she had read, she began to refuse vaccinations for her children.

Andrew Wakefield
Donald Trump
India
Pharmaceuticals
Facebook
Public Health
Vaccines
Coronavirus
Public Healthkhn.org

Law Firm With Ties To Anti-Vaxxer Groups Aids Opposition To Covid Shots

Lawyers from Siri & Glimstad — a New York firm — have been involved in a diverse campaign against compulsory immunizations to fight covid-19. Meanwhile, officials in North Dakota and Indiana question public health efforts to get people vaccinated. And misinformation about the shots proliferates. The Americans lodging complaints against...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

6 Biggest COVID-19 Vaccine Myths Busted By Top Doctors

Many Americans are hesitant to get vaccinated due to misinformation. U.S. states are expected to give at least one dose of vaccine to 70% of adults by July 4. Health experts have cleared up the confusion about the vaccine with reliable facts. At least three states in the United States...
Behind Viral VideosThe Independent

TikTok of anti-vaxx father offering daughter bribe to avoid jab highlights teens’ Covid battle against parents

As more Covid vaccines become available to Americans aged 12 up, another obstacle remains for the teens to get vaccinated: their parents. According to a poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation, 19 per cent of US parents with children aged 17 or younger said they would “definitely not get them vaccinated” for Covid-19. But the teens don’t always agree, which can lead to conflicts within families.
Public HealthMedscape News

Anti-vaxxer Nurse Struck Off

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) has decided to permanently strike off a nurse from its register for expressing conspiracy theories against COVID-19 vaccines. Kay Allison Shemirani, who refers to herself as 'Kate', achieved notoriety by denying that a COVID pandemic existed, and said that vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus had been "rushed through" because "they want to kill you".
SciencePosted by
People

Covid Mythbuster! Dr. Todd Wolynn Takes on Anti-Vaxxers with Science, Singing and a Dose of Silly

Todd Wolynn isn't your typical doctor — he's also a social media star leading the fight against misinformation about the COVID-19 vaccine. In between seeing patients at his office in Pittsburgh, the pediatrician ducks into his office, peels off his gloves, mounts his phone on a makeshift tripod and films creative TikTok videos for his 24,200 followers about the COVID-19 vaccine.
Medical & BiotechBBC

Covid: EU approves Pfizer-BioNTech jab for 12-15 year olds

The EU's medicines agency (EMA) has approved the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for 12-15 year olds - the first jab allowed for this age group in the bloc. Individual member states must now decide if they will offer the jab to children. German leaders gave the green light on Thursday. The US...
HealthDaily Beast

Top Anti-Vaxxer’s Unhinged Quest for Unvaccinated Blood Leads Him to Mexico

After his family’s year-old puppy inexplicably died in the backyard, anti-vax activist Del Bigtree wondered if there might be some connection with a mystery illness that had struck him a few days before. “So, was he poisoned?” Bigtree remembered wondering about the puppy and therefore maybe himself. The racing heart...
ScienceScience Now

Anti-body antibodies in COVID-19

Get the latest issue of Science Immunology delivered right to you!. Several different dysfunctional immune responses have been associated with COVID-19, including the presence of anti-type I interferon autoantibodies. In order to broadly characterize autoantibodies in patients with COVID-19, Wang et al. used a new high-throughput multiplexed detection technology they developed called Rapid Extracellular Antigen Profiling (REAP), in which serum IgG is panned against a genetically-barcoded library of 2770 human extracellular proteins displayed on yeast cells and binding is quantified by a sequencing readout. The investigators screened 172 patients with COVID-19, 22 SARS-CoV-2–infected healthcare workers (HCWs) with mild or asymptomatic infection, and 30 uninfected HCWs. They discovered that the patients with COVID-19 had a greater number of autoantibody reactivities compared with controls, and the highest scoring was in patients with severe disease. Based on longitudinal REAP scoring of patients, it appeared that some of the autoantibodies were preexisting before infection, whereas others were newly acquired. Strikingly, autoantibodies specific for cytokines, chemokines, growth factors, complement components, and cell surface proteins were elevated in patients with severe disease, including anti-type I interferons. In vitro functional assays showed that some of these autoantibodies could inhibit the activity of the cytokines or chemokines that they bound, or enhance FcR-dependent phagocytosis, and autoantibodies specific for different blood leukocyte surface proteins were associated with decreased frequency of the cell types expressing those proteins.
Public Healthmedicalupdatenews.com

Anti-vaxxers repeat an old mistake in shunning COVID vaccine

No, said the clerk at Pick ‘n Save, she wouldn’t be getting the COVID shot. It was just the flu, wasn’t it? She’d had that before, so what was all the fuss? An old acquaintance dismissed the entire pandemic as “political,” a thinly veiled plot to enlarge the government’s role in our lives. No vaccine for him, thank you. A neighbor is deathly afraid of COVID, but she wasn’t about to risk her health on such a rushed product; an effective vaccine couldn’t be developed in such a short time because, well, it just couldn’t. Besides, she argued, the shots were making people sick.
Ridgefield, WAColumbian

Letter: Anti-vaxxers embarrass themselves

So on Wednesday, a group of anti-vaxxers thought it would be a good idea to harass children and teens going into Ridgefield High School. Clark County Public Health, coordinating with Ridgefield High student government, held a vaccine clinic for everyone 12 and older. Apparently this enraged our local COVID-19 nonbelieving...
Sciencekentlive.news

Single Covid vaccine dose 'not particularly protective,' says Nervtag scientist

A single dose of a Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine "is not particularly protective", a scientist who advises the UK Government has said. Professor Ravi Gupta, from the University of Cambridge and a member of the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (Nervtag) advising the Government, told BBC Breakfast this morning (Monday, May 24) that people needed to have a second dose.
Public HealthPosted by
Upworthy

Veteran explains why the conspiracy theory that COVID vaccines have trackers is completely bogus

As we were going through the thick of the pandemic last year, it was the thought of COVID-19 vaccines that gave hope to many of us. Thanks to scientists racing against the clock to develop an effective immunization against the deadly virus, today we have the opportunity to protect ourselves and our loved ones against it. And so it boggles my mind how some people can continue to refute the science laid bare before them and spread ridiculous conspiracy theories about the approved vaccines. Chances are, you've come across some of them on the internet in recent times, including the absolutely bogus claim that the vaccine shots contain super-advanced, micro trackers that the government uses to keep a tab on those who get vaccinated.
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Times Leader

Faye Flam: Facebook, YouTube erred in censoring COVID-19 ‘misinformation’

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Labeling misinformation online is doing more harm than good. The possibility that COVID-19 came from a lab accident is just the latest example. Social media companies tried to suppress any discussion of it for months. But why? There’s no strong evidence against it, and evidence for other theories is still inconclusive. Pathogens have escaped from labs many times, and people have died as a result.