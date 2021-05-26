ROX Interview: Ron Fleming

There is a quote often attributed to Mark Twain that goes, “Whiskey is for drinking; water is for fighting.” No truer phrase exists in the Southwest. Dwindling supplies brought on by drought conditions have limited development growth in the region. Farm fields sit idle, subdivisions are on hold and announced attractions (Attesa Motorsports and Dreamport Villages) remain in limbo due to the lack of available water. One critical problem facing municipalities statewide – how to plan water use not only for current needs but future growth as well.