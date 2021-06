Holbrook’s mother Jen passed away unexpectedly last November 2. “Every pitch, every time (the umpire) would call that strike, I would just look up and be like, ‘Wow, thank you,’ kind of just thanking her for getting everything to work in my favor,” Holbrook said. “Definitely to have her on my side, even when I get upset or something’s not going my way on the mound, I just think of her and try to make her proud and happy. That was definitely a big goal today.”