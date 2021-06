The Western Kentucky baseball team dropped its series finale to No. 23 Old Dominion 13-2 in a seven-inning game Sunday at the Bud Metheny Baseball Complex in Norfolk, Va. The Hilltoppers (25-27 overall, 15-17 Conference USA) jumped out to a quick 2-0 lead in the top of the first before the Monarchs (36-14, 22-10) answered back with four runs in the bottom of the frame and eventually ran away with the 13-2 win.