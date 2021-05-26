HOT 97 Summer Jam Returns To MetLife Stadium This Summer

As the United State's COVID-19 vaccination rate nears 40% and looks to keep growing over the coming months, it looks like a lot of people are going to be back outside this summer, and surprisingly, several music festivals will be ready to welcome them with open arms. Festivals like Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and Jay-Z's Made In America have confirmed that they will be returning this summer, and now, one of the most legendary east coast Hip-Hop festivals has joined that list.