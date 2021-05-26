Cancel
EV fast charger developer Tritium to go public via SPAC merger at $1.2B valuation

By Aria Alamalhodaei
TechCrunch
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTritium said Wednesday it will be heading to the Nasdaq via a merger with special purpose acquisition company Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp. II, or DCRN, though it declined to provide a timeline for when the transaction is expected to close. The transaction is expected to generate gross proceeds of up to $403 million. Tritium will be listed under the ticker “DCFC.”

Joe Biden
