Michael Paul Schmid was arrested on the 17th of May in connection with a burglary incident that took place on March 3rd. On that date, the owners the 7-11 on Lincoln Hwy called to report that someone had entered the building and took money from the cash register. After reviewing video footage, officers were able to lift fingerprints from items that the subject touched while in the store. On the 11th of May, Penndel Police was given a fingerprint report from Bensalem Detectives which indicated that the fingerprints were positively identified as belonging to Schmid. Further DNA testing indicated that Schmid linked to the robbery. A warrant was issued for Schmid's arrest and he was arrested on the 17th without incident. During a court hearing, Schmid was unable to provide 10% of $25,000 bail and was transferred to Bucks County Prison until a court hearing.