Cabico Announces Brand Restructure

RunningShoesForSupination.com is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new website to offer exclusive information on running shoes, product reviews, tips, and many more on walking shoes, tennis shoes, insoles, and more. Supination is a very common condition. Also known as underpronation, this is where the weight of the body rolls onto specifically the feet’s outer edges. Under normal circumstances, the feet roll inwards and the weight is carried by the ball area of the feet. How to identify if a person is experiencing supination? It is very simple. They just have to look at their shoes and identify where the wear-out is happening most. If it is the sole’s outer part then a person is a supinator. About ten percent of people suffer from this condition. However, if not attended to on time, there could be a permanent change in stride as well as issues with body alignment and pain in the feet, back, knees and hips.