Cabico Announces Brand Restructure

Kitchen and Bath Design News
 15 days ago

COATICOOK, QC. — Cabico, the Ontario, Canada-based supplier of high-end cabinetry, has undertaken a major brand restructure, aimed at “better product segmentation resulting in an overall improvement in the company’s dealer network experience,” the company announced. The company’s corporate brand, renamed Cabico&co, will oversee the Cabico and Elmwood product brands,...

www.kitchenbathdesign.com
#Market Segments#Canada#Supplier Brands#Company President#Business Administration#Brand President#Product Design#Brand Restructure#Coaticook#Qc#Cabico Co#North American#Cabico Co#Corporate Officials#Company Officials#Strong Core Values#Ceo#Distinct Brands#Success#High End Cabinetry
BusinessSFGate

K2 Kinetics announces the acquisition of Robotic Packaging Machinery, LLC

YORK, Pa. (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. For the past several years, both K2 Kinetics and RPM have enjoyed a “hand and glove” close working relationship, with K2 Kinetics as the builder, installer, and servicer of RPM machines. Scott has also collaborated on custom machine designs supporting K2 Kinetics customers. The...
Houston, TXHouston Chronicle

ValvTechnologies, Inc. Names Juliana Herman, Global Marketing Director

HOUSTON (PRWEB) June 10, 2021. ValvTechnologies, Inc., manufacturer of zero-leakage severe service isolation valve solutions, has named Juliana Herman as Director of Global Marketing. Herman is responsible for the development and deployment of ValvTechnologies' marketing strategy, product and brand management, marketing programs, communication campaigns, and market analysis on a global...
Warwick, RIKitchen and Bath Design News

Firm Caters to Coastal Clients

Warwick, RI — “I always say I have sawdust in the blood,” quips Tanya Donahue, owner and principal of RIKB Design Build in Warwick, RI. “My dad was a general contractor, and growing up, I loved being on the job sites.”. Donahue’s love of the job site atmosphere continued into...
Greenville, SCupstatebusinessjournal.com

Delta Apparel announces $8 million deal to acquire Autoscale

Delta Apparel Inc., a provider of core activewear and lifestyle apparel products based in Greenville, announced June 8 it has acquired Dallas-based technology company Autoscale.ai for $8 million. “Integrating Autoscale’s innovative technology into our portfolio is a critical part of our strategy to drive enterprise value over the long term...
Tennistopwirenews.com

RunningShoesforSupination.com Announces Launch of Brand New Website

RunningShoesForSupination.com is pleased to announce the launch of their brand new website to offer exclusive information on running shoes, product reviews, tips, and many more on walking shoes, tennis shoes, insoles, and more. Supination is a very common condition. Also known as underpronation, this is where the weight of the body rolls onto specifically the feet’s outer edges. Under normal circumstances, the feet roll inwards and the weight is carried by the ball area of the feet. How to identify if a person is experiencing supination? It is very simple. They just have to look at their shoes and identify where the wear-out is happening most. If it is the sole’s outer part then a person is a supinator. About ten percent of people suffer from this condition. However, if not attended to on time, there could be a permanent change in stride as well as issues with body alignment and pain in the feet, back, knees and hips.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Lightpath Announces New Focus & Branding Combined With Investing Millions In Network Upgrades And Enhanced Customer Service

NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lightpath , an all-fiber, infrastructure-based connectivity provider, that is revolutionizing how organizations connect to their digital destinations, announced the launch of its new vision and brand, an aggressive network upgrade program, an enhanced customer service focus, as well as a new leadership team with long ties to the fiber-connectivity industry.
Atlanta, GApowderbulksolids.com

CP Kelco Unveils New Global Innovation Center in Atlanta

Natural ingredient solutions manufacturer CP Kelco announced the opening of its new global innovation center in Atlanta, GA on Monday. The new collaborative space will enable scientists and the firm’s customers to research ingredients, work together on solving problems, develop new products, and pilot plant scale-up of food, beverage, home care, personal care and other consumer and industrial products.
San Francisco, CAcoroflot.com

Senior Brand Designer

We’re looking for an experienced and creative Senior Brand Designer to join our fully remote team to work on a variety of projects for our clients in the Americas and EU. Wunderdogs is an independent creative agency based in San Francisco, California with a growing (10+) distributed team across the U.S. and Europe. We provide beginning-to-end design, production and strategy services to forward thinking brands in the technology space, from startups to established companies.
EconomyPosted by
InsuranceNewsNet

AHIP Announces Refreshed Brand, Updated Mission

WASHINGTON, D.C. – America’s Health Insurance Plans announced a refreshed brand and updated mission that better aligns with its work, goals, and commitments. Moving forward, the industry trade association will go simply by AHIP. The organization has also unveiled a new logo, conveying a more modern, more inclusive and even more active AHIP, along with a new tagline: Guiding Greater Health. AHIP believes that health insurance providers play a critical role in making health care better and coverage more affordable and accessible for everyone. Its new mission and brand reflect AHIP’s commitment to innovation, solutions, equity and delivering results for every patient in every community.
Businessheavyliftpfi.com

Aertssen rebrands

Belgium-headquartered Aertssen has brought two of its construction and contracting businesses under a single banner. Aannemingsbedrijf Aertssen and Aertssen Terrassements were brought under the Aertssen Infra banner on June 1. Gert Mennes, business unit manager at Aertssen Infra, explained that the changes reflects its expanded range of services, including demolition...
BusinessPosted by
TheSpoon

Home Goods Holding Company Pattern Brands Announces $60M in Funding, Buys GIR

Patterns Brands, the DTC holding company that evolved out of brand agency Gin Lane, has announced that it has taken on $60 million in new debt and capital equity financing and that it has acquired silicone utensil specialist GIR. As part of the announcement, Pattern announced that it was planning on using some of that new funding to hunt for other interesting DTC brands to scoop up.
Businesspapernewsnetwork.com

Reynolds and Reynolds acquires digital retailing provider Gubagoo

Reynolds and Reynolds Co. has acquired Gubagoo, a retail technology vendor that specializes in conversational and digital retailing tools, the company said Tuesday. Privately held Reynolds, of Dayton, Ohio, said the addition of Gubagoo to its product line, which includes dealership management systems, customer relationship management systems and other software tools, expands what it’s calling a Retail Anywhere strategy. The approach gives dealerships the ability to work with vehicle buyers anywhere they shop — whether online, in person or in some combination of the two — while allowing retailers to maintain control of the process, Reynolds said. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Retailwersm.com

Google Announces New Tools And Features For Brands And Retailers

Google is testing a new buying experience on Search and the Shopping tab; planning to bring it to YouTube and Images later this year. With over a billion shopping sessions a day happening across Google its platforms, the tech giant is expanding its digital-first retailing opportunities. After announcing its partnership with Shopify at I/O 2021, Google is now working on more ways to bridge the connection between retailers and consumers – and build a fully integrated ecosystem across its various platforms.
BusinessLaredo Morning Times

Curaleaf's Select Brand and Rolling Stone Announce Strategic Partnership

Curaleaf Holdings, Inc., a leading international provider of consumer products in cannabis, announced on Tuesday a first-of-its-kind strategic partnership between its Select brand and Rolling Stone. The longterm partnership leverages Select’s resources and experience creating progressive, industry-leading cannabis products alongside Rolling Stone, to create a new line of co-branded Rolling Stone by Select products will include two product formats to start, including Select’s first-ever pre-roll, as well as “The Cliq,” Select’s newest proprietary pod system. Both formats will feature three strains and flavor profiles hand-selected by Rolling Stone; the line includes a berry-forward “Overdrive” Sativa, complex and full-bodied “Reverb” Indica, and a fruity and calming “Phaser” Hybrid.
Lifestylehospitalitynet.org

Absolute Hotel Services Announces Eastin Estates, The First Hospitality Brand In Asia For Seniors

Bangkok, Thailand - Jonathan Wigley, CEO of the Absolute Hotel Services (AHS) Group, has announced new expansion plans, with the launch of the Eastin Estates brand, a luxury long-stay residential brand in the assisted living segment. Eastin Estates provides a residential community experience to meet the growing needs of the active senior market, with services and facilities for residents that encourage health and social connections. AHS Group is the first hospitality management company to launch a brand dedicated to this segment in Asia.