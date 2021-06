Now a days, college sports is a big business. I certainly have some qualms about who exactly makes the money from that business, but there’s no doubt that it is. While they’ve been popular for a long time, TV money has seemingly been a big part of the expansion into what college sports is today with things like fancy facilities, specialized staff members, and more. However once upon a time in the very early days of college sports, not only did none of those things really exist, but people used to coach multiple teams.