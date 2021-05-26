Cancel
Agriculture

Homegrown: Fall and winter drought could bring challenge

Sturgis Journal
 29 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBelow-normal precipitation during fall and winter has resulted in a decline in groundwater level. Producers need to prepare for potential challenges, especially if they irrigate crops. Living in heavily irrigated Michiana, we often think of drought as only a summer issue, when nature fails to provide the normal 15 to...

www.sturgisjournal.com
#Drought#Water Resources#Falling Water#Water Wells#Water Year#Saginaw Bay#Tritium#The U S Drought Monitor
News Break
Economy
News Break
Agriculture
News Break
Industry
News Break
Environment
AgriculturePosted by
WRAL News

Western drought brings another woe: voracious grasshoppers

BILLINGS, Mont. — A punishing drought in the U.S. West is drying up waterways, sparking wildfires and leaving farmers scrambling for water. Next up: a plague of voracious grasshoppers. Federal agriculture officials are launching what could become their largest grasshopper-killing campaign since the 1980s amid an outbreak of the drought-loving...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Summer heat brings new challenge to electric grid

After this year’s winter storm in Texas resulted in power outages that ultimately killed dozens, grid issues there and elsewhere are flaring up again in the summer heat. Experts told The Hill that more needs to be done to prepare the grid in both the summer and the winter as climate change will continue to exacerbate extreme weather conditions and lead to more issues.
Saint Johnsbury, VTBarton Chronicle

Moderate drought could hurt farmers

It was dry last summer. There wasn’t much rain last fall. The winter snow pack was no great shakes, and there has been little precipitation and periods of intense heat this spring. According to meteorologist Mark Breen of the Fairbanks Museum and Planetarium in St. Johnsbury, the Northeast Kingdom is...
Des Moines, IAKGLO News

Crop ratings fall in drought

DES MOINES — Weekend rains were welcome — but the latest USDA report shows the drought impact is showing in Iowa’s crops. Farmers reported the corn leaves curling and ground cracking in some areas of the state from the heat. The USDA report shows the corn condition is rated 56 percent good to excellent — a drop of seven percentage points from last week. Soybean emergence was 96 percent complete, one week ahead of the five-year average. The soybeans were rated at 57 percent good to excellent — which is a four percent drop from the prior week.
Chicago, ILAgriculture Online

U.S. winter wheat futures fall, spring wheat contracts firm

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures eased on Tuesday on harvest pressure as farmers rolled their combines through fields in the eastern U.S. Midwest and U.S. Plains. * But crop concerns supported MGEX spring wheat, which hit its highest level since June 7. * The benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped below its five-day and 100-day moving averages during Tuesday's session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that 27% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-to-excellent shape as of June 20, a 10-point drop from a week earlier that was well below expectations. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $6.55 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was 15-1/4 cents higher at $7.82-3/4 and K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery fell 2 cents to $6.07-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)
Idaho StatePosted by
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Idaho Drought Could be Solved by Borrowing the Great Lakes

Think it’s hot for June? You haven’t seen “nuthin’ yet!” One forecast I looked at this morning suggested triple digit highs should become routine late next weekend and into next week. The forecast also shows no rain. Keep in mind, these very same long range forecasts are frequently subject to change but I would make another point. Once a summer pattern sets up, it often sticks with us for quite some time.
Gardeningmidnorthmonitor.com

Gardening in the sun: Bring on the drought

“Can you recommend a plant that I can grow in a cemetery?” is a question almost as old as time. Soon, we will officially say “hello summer!” For many plants, this is a good thing. Our long, warm days are more conducive to plant growth than any other time of year. That is, providing the said plant is in the right place.
NASA

June Solstice Brings Summer, Winter Seasons

The June solstice gives us the green light to welcome the summer season in the Northern Hemisphere and winter season in the Southern Hemisphere. This happens June 21, 2021, at 03:32 UTC, but for us in North America, that’s June 20 at 10:32 p.m. CDT (UTC-5). In meteorology, summer begins...
Madison, WImadison

Overnight storm in Madison brings some relief, but drought concerns continue

Emerging from Wisconsin’s wettest decade on record, Dane County is now facing moderate to severe drought conditions leading to challenges for local growers. Rainfall Thursday night brought some relief with 1.48 inches of precipitation in Madison, but plants need consistency to thrive. As crops start to get bigger, they’ll need about 1.5 inches of water per week.
Keeseville, NYPress-Republican

Drought presents Ausable Chasm challenges

KEESEVILLE — Passersby may have noticed little water crawling over the falls at Ausable Chasm, something Manager Tim Bresett blamed widely on the recent dry spell. "Really, we're in a drought," Bresett said Tuesday morning, noting the day's expected showers. While he recognized possible impacts from upstream dams and tributaries,...
Iowa StateKCCI.com

Drought brings high demand for Iowa well-drilling services

ANAMOSA, Iowa (KCRG) — A dry start to the summer means well-drilling companies expect to see a huge uptick in service requests. For companies like Freese Well Drilling, they expect to see twice as many this summer as they usually service during the rest of the year. KCRG reports the...
Agricultureboisestatepublicradio.org

Drought Brings Less Than A Month Of Water For Magic Reservoir Farmers

Farmers who rely on Magic Reservoir for their irrigation supply only got 27 days of water this year after the Big Wood Canal Company shut off the water Thursday. That’s the shortest water season for Magic Reservoir users that the canal company could identify in records that go back to 1977. The median number of water days for the reservoir since that date is 143 days. That means water is usually flowing until mid-September.
Concord Monitor

New Hampshire maple syrup production falls 17% due to a short winter

A short season hit the region’s maple syrup production this winter, with New Hampshire producing 17% less syrup than last year. According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, New Hampshire had the same number of taps placed in trees as in the past two years – 513,000 of them – but each one produced less than a quarter of a gallon of syrup, a sharp decline from last year. Total state production was 127,000 gallons.
Environmentthewestsidegazette.com

Australia’s Winter Blast Brings Wild Wilds, Snow

ORANGE, Australia — Eastern Australia is shivering through a winter blast, with wild wilds and flooding prompting thousands of calls for help in Victoria. Strong winds up to 120km/h hit parts of Victoria overnight, including Melbourne, which copped most of the damage. The Victorian SES has had 3152 call-outs across...
AgricultureYuma Daily Sun

Winter squash: Plant in late July for a fall harvest

What is the difference between summer and winter squash? The skin. Summer squash, Cucurbita pepo, are harvested before fully mature and while their skins are still tender. From patty pan squash to zucchini, summer squash produce 60-90 days after seeds are planted. Winter squash, Curcubita maxima and Curcubita moschataha, are...
Utah Stateksl.com

Farmers say drought could devastate Utah's produce supply

This year's drought is causing some Utah farmers to worry about the state's food supply. (Steven Breinholt, KSL TV) — SALT LAKE CITY — Most of Utah is already at the worst drought level and over half of the western United States is experiencing severe drought conditions, and farmers warned it's taking a toll on Utah's food supply.
Politicsslashdot.org

Lake Mead Falls To Lowest Level Since 1930s Amid Worsening Drought

Locally, this is exactly what we are doing. Our water supply comes from a limestone aquifer fed by an ancient volcano to the north of us, which at 12,600 ft is high enough that its cinder catches a decent amount of rain in winter and late summer. Our treated municipal wastewater is dumped into a a series of ponds on top of the aquifer. These support an ecosystem of plants and migratory birds while the water soaks back into the aquifer for future use.