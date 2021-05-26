Homegrown: Fall and winter drought could bring challenge

CHICAGO, June 22 (Reuters) - U.S. winter wheat futures eased on Tuesday on harvest pressure as farmers rolled their combines through fields in the eastern U.S. Midwest and U.S. Plains. * But crop concerns supported MGEX spring wheat, which hit its highest level since June 7. * The benchmark CBOT September soft red winter wheat futures contract dropped below its five-day and 100-day moving averages during Tuesday's session. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday afternoon that 27% of the U.S. spring wheat crop was in good-to-excellent shape as of June 20, a 10-point drop from a week earlier that was well below expectations. * CBOT September soft red winter wheat settled down 10 cents at $6.55 a bushel. MGEX September spring wheat was 15-1/4 cents higher at $7.82-3/4 and K.C. hard red winter wheat for September delivery fell 2 cents to $6.07-1/4. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub Editing by Paul Simao)