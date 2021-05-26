Open Letter: Release Otero Alcántara

As a teenager, I read Angela Davis, CLR James, Edward Said, Kwame Nkrumah, and Malcolm X. From a young age, I was perplexed by the contingency of global living standards, failing to comprehend why much of my national community (in Egypt) was mired in squalor while my adopted ones were swaddled in comfort. Each thinker linked contemporary privilege to historic predation, providing context to the virulent inequalities that haunt the world. Malcolm was my favourite, in part because Alex Haley was a halcyon posing as a scribe, but mostly because I connected with the picture of prejudice, privilege, and purpose he painted. Anyone with an anti-colonial disposition would revel in X’s dream of transcontinental Black unity and rage against the white supremacist reality that assassinated him for it.