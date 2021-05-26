Cancel
The Whole Child Approach to Experiential Learning

By Erin Mobley
Cover picture for the articleThe primary purpose of early childhood education is to develop the "whole child." Through this child-centered approach, children are able to discover their own learning style and individual innate love of learning, explore their interests, build their self-confidence and direct their own curriculum through hands-on experiences and activities. Just as adults do, this is how all young children learn, both cognitively and physically -- through their experiences.

