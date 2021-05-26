The Whole Child Approach to Experiential Learning
The primary purpose of early childhood education is to develop the "whole child." Through this child-centered approach, children are able to discover their own learning style and individual innate love of learning, explore their interests, build their self-confidence and direct their own curriculum through hands-on experiences and activities. Just as adults do, this is how all young children learn, both cognitively and physically -- through their experiences.