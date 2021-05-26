The Whole Child Approach to Experiential Learning

Most parents in a new survey said no to immediately getting their kids vaccinated against COVID-19. The survey by Invisibly found 74% of parents will either wait or not vaccinate their kids against the coronavirus. Only 26% of parents said they will have their children inoculated right away, 41% will wait a few months and 33%... The post South Bay parents hesitant about COVID-19 vaccine for kids appeared first on San José Spotlight.