North Myrtle Beach, SC

King tides currently prevalent in North Myrtle Beach

By WMBF News Staff
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – North Myrtle Beach residents may be wondering why they’re seeing bigger waves this week. According to city officials, it’s because of king tides. A post on the city of North Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page states king tides are prevalent in the area May 24...

North Myrtle Beach, SC
Myrtle Beach, SC
#Coastal Erosion#Coastal Flooding#Coastal Areas#S C#King Tides#Low Lying Areas#Bigger Waves#Access Tide Charts#City Officials#This Week#Normal Daily Routines#Disruption
