[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers through the Season 5 finale of Lucifer, "A Chance at a Happy Ending."]. One of Lucifer's many legacies as a show will be its remarkable ability to survive not one but two cancellations. The first time, Netflix picked up the quasi-procedural supernatural dramedy after original network Fox decided to end it, and then Netflix once again revived the series with a surprise renewal for Season 6, just as showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich were hashing out what they then thought would be the series finale.