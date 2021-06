JACK IS BACK! Jack the Clown returns as the demented face of Universal Orlando’s Halloween Horror Nights as the event commemorates its 30th year!. As the most notorious icon in event history, Jack’s return to Halloween Horror Nights 2021 will be fraught with terror and fear as the grisly circus clown invades every corner of this year’s event with unsuspecting “Jack Attacks” that will send guests running for their lives. His ominous and unrelenting presence will infiltrate every aspect of the event – from the streets, to the haunted houses to the places guests would least expect – leaving nowhere to turn and nowhere to hide.