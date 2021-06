Symphony No. 3 (1877 version) Having completed his Bruckner symphony cycle with the Dresden Staatskapelle, Christian Thielemann is now recording the whole set again with the Vienna Philharmonic, and has reached the most problematic of the symphonies – that’s saying something – with the Third. There are several versions of this work, the first of which Bruckner showed to Wagner and was allowed to dedicate to him. It is immense, and contains quotations from Wagner’s dramas. It is also shapeless, and Bruckner completed two revised versions, in 1877 and 1889. The 1877 version is to be preferred, and that is what Thielemann opts for.