New One-Stop COVID-19 Recovery Center Connects New Yorkers with Relief and Resources
A new online one-stop COVID-19 Recovery Center has been launched to connect New Yorkers with city, state and federal relief and services as we emerge from the pandemic. On Tuesday, NYC Comptroller Scott M. Stringer announced the new site, which will offer comprehensive multilingual information, resources and opportunities for tenants, homeowners, parents, small business owners, excluded workers, and more.www.bkreader.com