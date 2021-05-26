Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Mystery Woman In Handsy Drake Photo's Identity Revealed

By Alex Zidel
hotnewhiphop.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter winning the Artist of the Decade award at the Billboard Music Awards this weekend, Drake spent the following night celebrating with his family, friends, and team by renting out SoFi Stadium and dining on the 50-yard line. Shortly following his celebratory evening, photos of Drake and a mystery woman were plastered all over social media as people theorized that the Champagne Papi was hooking up with someone new.

www.hotnewhiphop.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Drizzy
Person
Drake
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mystery Woman#Bullying#Billboard#Pictures#Identity#Brother#Friends#Umm#Congratulations#Dinner#Internet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Social Media
News Break
Celebrities
Related
ReligionPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Drake’s Video Is Destiny’s ‘God’s Plan’ Revealed [VIDEO]

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Destiny James started her college career off at the University of Miami in 2015, then in 2018 Destiny participated in a scene in a Drake video that has now revealed ‘God’s Plan’ for the very soon graduated to be a master at something she holds near to her heart Public Health in Health Behavior.
CelebritiesElle

Drake Posts Rare Photo of Son Adonis While Teasing His New Album

Drake rarely posts photos of his 3-year-old son, Adonis, but this kid really knows how to pose for a picture. In a new Instagram post Drake shared on Friday, Adonis poses with a whiteboard covered in scribbles from red dry-erase markers. “They keep asking for a track list...can’t seem to...
CelebritiesHollywood Life

Drake Has Dinner With Michael B. Jordan After Dropping New Song With Nicki Minaj — See Pics

Drake and Michael B. Jordan looked stylish and relaxed while enjoying dinner together in West Hollywood on Friday night. Drake, 34, took a break from his booming music career on the night of May 14 when he stepped out with Michael B. Jordan, 34. The rapper and actor wore casual but fashionable outfits as they went to dinner at Craig’s restaurant in West Hollywood, CA and appeared relaxed as they were photographed outside the eatery. Drake wore a gray jacket over a white top, neon orange pants, and gray sneakers while Michael donned a red plaid jacket over an olive green top and pants, and brown sneakers.
Celebritiesaudacy.com

Drake posed with this woman and now the internet needs answers

What do you do when you’re Drake’s stylist and he’s just been honored as Artist of the Decade at the Billboard Music Awards? You post a selfie congratulating him of course. Yup, no extra hot tea here folks. The mystery women y'all collectively bout lost your minds over is Luisa Duran, Drake’s stylist for the last 10 years.
Beverly Hills, CAPosted by
HollywoodLife

Drake Spotted Leaving Late Night Dinner Date With Gorgeous Mystery Woman — See Pic

‘God’s Plan’ hitmaker Drake has been seen dining with a mystery brunette at Beverly Hills hotspot Avra, following his big BBMAs win. Just days after Drake‘s big win at the Billboard Music Awards, the Canadian rapper was spotted grabbing a late night dinner with a stunning mystery woman. The “Nice For What” hitmaker was photographed dining at Avra restaurant in Beverly Hills in the early hours of May 27, alongside a brunette companion. He opted for a black tank top and layered gold chain necklaces, while his female friend rocked a sheer top, and pulled her hair back into a ponytail.
Alabama StatePosted by
Life and Style Weekly

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Seemingly Shares Cozy Photo With Her Mystery Boyfriend

Is that bae?! Travis Barker‘s daughter, Alabama Barker, seemingly shared an intimate photo of herself and her mystery boyfriend amid dinner at Nobu on Friday, June 4. In the snapshot posted to her Instagram Stories, the 15-year-old sat next to her supposed beau on a bench in front of a wall with the classic Nobu logo on it. Their heads were down and faces were out of view — but the teen’s mystery man wrapped his arms around her for the picture. She also included a diamond ring and padlock emojis on the post.
Hollywood.com

Nicki Minaj excites fans by re-releasing ‘Beam Me Up Scotty’

Happy Friday, Hollywooders! The Queen of rap herself, Nicki Minaj, has returned. After blowing up the internet and crashing the Crocs website earlier this week, Nicki Minaj is back this Friday with new music. The legendary rapper has finally put her breakout 2009 mixtape, Beam Me Up Scotty, on streaming...
MusicVulture

‘Seeing Green’ Can’t Re-create Nicki Minaj’s Beam Me Up Scotty Magic

Nicki Minaj got the first No. 1 song of her decade-plus career just a year ago this week after hopping on a remix of Doja Cat’s “Say So.” It may have come unjustly late for the rapper, but it was at least fitting that she’d finally made it there off the force of a collaboration. (And she’s gotten another No. 1 since, on another collab, with provocateur 6ix9ine.) That is not to suggest Nicki can’t hold her own — her solo track record is a rap master class — she just holds her own the best when she can feed off her collaborators. She broke out, after all, from a standout verse on the Young Money posse cut “Bedrock”: just eight brash bars, each instantly quotable in their own way. That song also featured two of the rappers who continually bring out the best in Minaj, her mentor Lil Wayne and her peer Drake. Beam Me Up Scotty, Minaj’s 2009 mixtape, which hit streaming for the first time this Friday, features some of her standout first collaborations with Wayne and Drake. The tape also comes with three new tracks, including “Seeing Green,” a new Drake and Lil Wayne linkup that falls short of their original magic.
MusicPosted by
Womanly Live

RM Reveals The Influence Drake & Eminem Had On Him

A few hours after the release of their new single “Butter,” the group leader RM of BTS tells it all in an interview with Rolling Stone USA for their cover feature. For the interview, he talks about his origins, from his schooling to the group’s signature songs in 2013 and what led to the group’s formation.
TV ShowsPosted by
92.9 NIN

Drake’s Best TV Show References From Degrassi to Boy Meets World and More

Hip-hop and pop culture go hand in hand. In the early days, this relationship was a bit one-sided, but once rap took over the world, both sides have benefitted from coexisting and having their respective artists work together to create hit songs. When it comes to television, rappers love referencing their favorite shows, characters, actors and actresses as well as best episodes. Funny enough, Drake, a rap superstar who was a child actor before hip-hop fame, has name-dropped plenty of TV shows and their characters throughout his career, from his pre-So Far Gone era to more modern times. Here, XXL features a few of Drake's best bars about TV.
Beauty & FashionComplex

A Brief History of Drake’s Relationship With Chrome Hearts

Since being officially unveiled earlier in May, Drake’s collaborative collection with Chrome Hearts has already become one of the most hyped drops of 2021. The collection sought to promote his upcoming album, Certified Lover Boy, and was only released in Miami’s Chrome Hearts store this month. Chrome Hearts is already known for being expensive and hard to get. According to one of Chrome Hearts’ co-owners the collection was designed to be extremely limited.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Soulja Boy Claims "I Invented Logan Paul," Posts Throwback Photo

There isn't a trend in pop culture that he didn't have his hand in, and Soulja Boy is back with another installment of "I did it first." In recent weeks, Soulja Boy and Bow Wow have stormed out timelines with their antics as they joke about one another ahead of their appearance on Verzuz. The longtime friends have kept each other on their toes as they post embarrassing photos or share unfavorable stories all for a laugh, but amid the banter, Soulja often returns to remind the public that he was the person who created many of the popular trends that we enjoy today.
Musichotnewhiphop.com

Drake Compliments Kodak Black On New Album: "You Really On Another Level"

Drake was one of Kodak Black's earliest supporters before the Florida native became a leading name in the rap scene. It earned him some criticism but clearly, it wasn't enough to prevent the Canadian rapper from showing his public appreciation for Yak. On Friday, Kodak Black shared his latest album, Haitian Boy Kodak-- his first project since his release from prison.
CelebritiesPopculture

'The Masked Singer': Chameleon's Hip-Hop Star Identity Revealed

The Masked Singer's Chameleon was finally revealed on Wednesday night's finale, and it was hip-hop artist Wiz Khalifa. Chameleon faced off with Black Swan and Piglet in the final round, ultimately placing third. Host Nick Cannon promptly unmasked the colorful character and revealed him to have been Wiz Khalifa, after weeks of fans guessing the "See You Again" rapper was underneath the mask.
Celebrities1051thebounce.com

Lori Harvey Supposedly Responds To Future’s Lyrics About Her

Though exes Lori Harvey and Future are in new relationships, that hasn’t stopped Future from rapping about her in a song called “Maybach” by 42 Dugg. Future says in the song that dropped last month, “Magic City, I’m the owner/ Tell Steve Harvey I don’t want her/ One thing I never seen was a b—h that leave/ Every time I crank the car, I don’t use a key.”