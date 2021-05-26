Cancel
The Pete Store Rolls with Gilliland Into Charlotte

By Speedway Digest Staff
Speedway Digest
Speedway Digest
 15 days ago
The latest winner in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, Todd Gilliland will head to the Charlotte (N.C.) Motor Speedway Friday evening riding the thrill of his win at the Circuit of the Americas this past weekend in Austin, Texas. Gilliland, who won his second career NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race, is on a roll of finishes of sixth or better in four of his last five races. The team is fifth in the championship standings.

