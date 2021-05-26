The Pete Store Rolls with Gilliland Into Charlotte

Chandler Smith and the No. 18 Safelite AutoGlass team head to Texas Motor Speedway this week for the SpeedyCash.com 220. Smith was relegated to a 21st-place finish in his lone start at Texas last October. Smith had a fast Tundra, finishing third in the opening stage and sixth in Stage Two, before an unfortunate series of events occurred. He was running fifth when he made his final scheduled pit stop of the event but lost several positions when he was unable to exit his pit stall cleanly due to a competitor in front of him being at the back of his pit stall. After starting at the rear of the field on the ensuing restart, he made his way just outside the top 10 before contact from another competitor sent him into the wall and caused significant damage.