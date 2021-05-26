Cancel
Boston, MA

Boston Calling 2022: Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine return

By Michael O'Connor Marotta
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s official — Boston Calling Music Festival will officially return in 2022, and they’re bringing some of last year’s scheduled headliners with them. Closing out the May 27 to 29 festival at Allston’s Harvard Athletic Complex will be Foo Fighters and Rage Against The Machine. Both bands were slated to play the 2020 edition of Boston Calling, but the fest, along with this year’s event, was cancelled because of the pandemic.

