Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Longmont, CO

Longmont police report: May 25, 2021

By Community Submission
Posted by 
The Longmont Leader
The Longmont Leader
 15 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The Longmont Leader receives a police report from Longmont Public Safety daily. The police notes are published in full with occasional modifications to exact addresses, individual names and spelling. Please note that the category that the crime is labeled as is limited by police software based on the information the dispatcher receives when the call is made. Longmont Public Safety may edit the category as more information is learned about each case.

www.longmontleader.com
The Longmont Leader

The Longmont Leader

Longmont, CO
248
Followers
2K+
Post
36K+
Views
ABOUT

The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

 http://www.longmontleader.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Longmont, CO
Longmont, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missing Person#Child Abuse#Police Report#Fraud Report#Auto Theft#Street Harassment#Longmont Public Safety#Summer Hawk Dr#Main St There#Columbia Dr#Human Services#Harassment Police#9th Ave#Auto Theft#Pike Rd#Domestic Incident#Police Software#Sexual Assault#Fraud#Criminal Mischief
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont police notes: Man pushes down other man

Longmont police were dispatched at 12:20 a.m. Friday to the 1600 block of Main Street for a disturbance in progress. An assault was reported to Longmont police about 8 p.m. Friday in the 2200 block of Jewel Street. Upon arrival, officers were informed a man pushed down another man. Police took a report.
Boulder County, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office: Two men arrested Saturday for reported car thefts

Authorities with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said they arrested two men Saturday in connection with the theft of three cars. A 25-year-old man, who was reported to have been driving a stolen Audi, was charged on suspicion of three counts of aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of burglary tools, vehicular eluding, criminal possession of a financial transaction device, criminal possession of identifying documents, reckless driving, and driving under restraint, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Johnnie St. Vrain: The safe, inefficient intersection of 21st and Francis

Dear Johnnie: You can count me as a daily reader (when posted) of your column. Today I thought I would comment and offer a suggestion. I took mild offense of the last reader’s comments. The term of “transplants” — her term, not yours — is condescending, considering that “transplants” founded this fair city.
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Police notes: Funny money on Main Street

Longmont police responded to a report of counterfeit bills Wednesday in the 1900 block of Main Street. A report was taken and no suspects have been identified. At 12 p.m. Thursday, Longmont police responded to the 300 block of South Sunset Street. in reference to a narcotics violation. Upon further investigation, two juvenile girls were referred to the R.E.W.i.N.D. program.
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont police notes: No suspects in motor vehicle theft

A report was taken by Longmont police Tuesday in reference to an aggravated motor vehicle theft and theft which occurred in the 1400 block of South Collyer Street. The suspects are unknown. Longmont police on Tuesday stopped a vehicle in the 2500 block of Main Street after receiving reports of...
Longmont, COLongmont Daily Times-Call

Longmont memorializes fallen officers at annual Peace Officer Memorial Service

For the past two years, the annual memorial held in honor of Longmont police officers who have lost their lives has not been the same because of coronavirus precautions. But even though residents cannot come together in person to mourn as they did before the pandemic, the Longmont Public Safety Department and the Front Range Chaplains made sure people were still able to connect — virtually — and pay tribute to officers who have died in recent years.
Longmont, CODaily Camera

Longmont police to hold virtual peace officer memorial

The Longmont Public Safety Department on Friday will hold the annual peace officer memorial to honor officers lost in the line of duty each year. The event will be pre-recorded and will be available on the city’s website at 5 p.m., Friday. Each year 140 to 160 law enforcement officers...