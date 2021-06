Michael Strahan isn’t quite done talking about the gap in between his two front teeth, even after the uproar it caused not too long ago. Last week, the Good Morning America coanchor posted a new Instagram clip teasing fans for once believing that he had closed his gap. Set to the TikTok Capone song “Oh No,” the 12-second video shows Michael facing away from the camera before he slowly turns around with a tight-lipped smile. After quickly adjusting his blue hoodie, the 49-year-old former football player reveals that he’s still got his signature grin.