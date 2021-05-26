DREAM JOB: Heinz will give you $25K to try the best burgers in America

Heinz is searching for its first-ever ‘Head Burger Artist’. The condiment connoisseur that best captures the art of the burger will get $25,000 and enjoy some saucy perks. You and a friend will travel to three locations of your choice (from San Francisco to NYC and even Hawaii) to taste-test the best burgers the U.S. has to offer. You’ll also visit Heinz Headquarters to help consult on their next condiment innovation. While there, you’ll spend the night at the Heinz Bed N Burger, decked out with burger-inspired décor. Lastly, you’ll be stocked with a lifetime supply of Heinz condiments so you can spread your burger artistry far and wide.