Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

DREAM JOB: Heinz will give you $25K to try the best burgers in America

By Brett Dennis
cincyweekend.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHeinz is searching for its first-ever ‘Head Burger Artist’. The condiment connoisseur that best captures the art of the burger will get $25,000 and enjoy some saucy perks. You and a friend will travel to three locations of your choice (from San Francisco to NYC and even Hawaii) to taste-test the best burgers the U.S. has to offer. You’ll also visit Heinz Headquarters to help consult on their next condiment innovation. While there, you’ll spend the night at the Heinz Bed N Burger, decked out with burger-inspired décor. Lastly, you’ll be stocked with a lifetime supply of Heinz condiments so you can spread your burger artistry far and wide.

www.cincyweekend.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Hawaii State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Burgers#Innovation#America#Food Drink#Head Burger Artist#Heinz Headquarters#Heinz Head Burger Artist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Arts
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Posted by
Visual Freedom

The Best Burger Restaurants in North Carolina

It doesn't matter if you want a simple cheeseburger or a burger piled high with toppings, North Carolina has burger options that will keep you coming back for more. From gourmet burgers to backyard barbecue-style burgers to veggie burgers, you'll find the best of the best in the Old North State.
RecipesEsquire

How Hot Fried Chicken Made a Fine Dining Chef Rethink Everything

“Michelin stars are stupid,” Eric Huang tells me as he takes a sip of coffee out of a plastic Tupperware container. At that exact moment, somewhere in nearby Manhattan, a crystal vase implodes. A beautiful white chef’s jacket is sullied by an overturned glass of cabernet. A woman, probably named Margaret or Evelyn, gasps into an embroidered napkin. Chef Eric Huang, former sous chef at Eleven Madison Park, has no right—no right, I tell you!—to shrug off a classist, somewhat antiquated, mostly white-faced system like fine dining. By God, this is decadence he spits on. And yes, Huang developed a brilliant recipe (during a pandemic, mind you) that currently has a waitlist of 8,000 people, but if he doesn’t invite the elites to laud it, does it even matter?
Restaurantsmichiganchronicle.com

McDonald’s New Loyalty Program, MyMcDonald’s, Arrives Nationwide on July 8

For over 65 years, McDonald’s fans’ longtime loyalty has been unmatched… and we think it’s time they were rewarded. So, to our loyal fans, we now give you MyMcDonald’s Rewards* – our first nationwide loyalty program allowing you to unlock freebies simply by enjoying your favorite menu items. MyMcDonald’s Rewards will be available via the McDonald’s app at participating restaurants nationwide on July 8 (with some cities already offering it), and fans will pocket 100 points for every one dollar spent on qualifying purchases.
Restaurantscastleinsider.com

7 Must-Try Burgers in Disney World

We are eating at Disney World every day, and that includes eating that most American of snacks, the BURGER ! And weve had some great ones and some not so great ones. Some of these burgers are just UNIQUE, and some are just made so well that we always go back for more. And considering there are literally hundreds of burgers in Disney Worlds restaurants, were putting together a list of our stand...
Food & DrinksNBC Washington

Roaming Rooster Spent 2 Years Perfecting a Biscuit for Their Breakfast Menu

After two years of perfecting the most buttery, flakiest buttermilk biscuit, one of D.C.’s most celebrated chicken sandwich stops is debuting a highly anticipated breakfast menu. Roaming Rooster exploded in popularity as the fast-food chicken wars heated up, going viral for its fresh, made-to-order sandwiches that can be customized to...
Retailamericancraftbeer.com

Peroni Beer Brings Taste Of Italy To 3 American Cities

Covid-19 effectively put an end to trips to Italy and its legendary cuisine last year but now Peroni “birra” is teaming up with the roving dinner club Secret Supper and acclaimed local chefs, to bring the taste of Italy to Miami, Los Angeles and New York City this summer. “People...
Lynchburg, VALynchburg News and Advance

Burger upgrade: Try this cheese-stuffed twist on an American classic

Live Fire Cooking is sponsored by F&L Market in Lynchburg, Virginia. The cheeseburger is an all-American summertime classic, perfect for the height of grilling season. Typically, the cheese in said burger is melted on top, but have you ever had a burger with the cheese stuffed inside? It’s a completely different experience, with hot, gooey cheese encased in a big, thick patty. It’s pretty amazing and worth the relatively minimal effort.
Oklahoma StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Burger Restaurants in Oklahoma

Burgers have to be one of America's most ubiquitous foods. So whether you're searching for a grass-fed beef burger cooked to perfection, a burger topped with Korean barbeque sauce, or a mouthwatering fried onion burger, you'll find it in Oklahoma.
Small BusinessPosted by
Fortune

Black-owned wine and spirits makers you should know about

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Juneteenth—a holiday honoring June 19, 1865, when Union troops arrived in Texas to enforce the Emancipation Proclamation—is a day for both reflection and celebration. Following racial justice protests in...
RestaurantsPosted by
Y101

Where Are The Best Burgers in All 50 States?

Last weekend my bride and I took a little road trip to Bennett, Iowa on the advice that there waiting for us were the best cheeseburgers we would ever have. Ever? Well, I had to check it out, so off we went. Bombers did not disappoint. An unassuming joint on...
Relationship Advicesouthernthing.com

Wright Brand is giving slabs of bacon away to couples married in 2016

Couples celebrating their five-year anniversary this year will be able to do so by giving each other the ultimate gift of love -- a slab of bacon. While the customary gift for a fifth wedding anniversary is wood, Wright Brand bacon has decided bacon smoked on wood is close enough, and we're not really inclined the argue with them.
Restaurantsdailyhive.com

Best fried chicken in Burnaby you should try at least once

Attention fried chicken lovers, there are some seriously tasty places you need to visit when you’re in or around Burnaby to get some crispy fried goodness. From Korean Fried Chicken to famous American chains, the fried chicken spots in Burnaby are always going to make you want to come back for more.
Posted by
Visual Freedom

5 Best Burger Restaurants in South Dakota

The burger has and always will be a quintessential part of American culture. In addition, however, the Mount Rushmore state serves up some creative culinary creations, from greasy diner burgers to expensive gourmet burgers.
Recipesallwaysdelicious.com

The Best Vegan Chickpea Burgers

Chickpea Burgers are a favorite vegetarian option whether your searing them in a pan, air frying them, or cooking them on a grill. These are flavorful and tender on the inside, with a delicious golden-brown crisp on the outside. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. I am...
RestaurantsTrendHunter.com

Restaurant Wine Shop Pivots

The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a massive shift in consumption, where businesses had to adapt to changing restrictions. One industry poised to do so perfectly were restaurants like Bottega Volo, which transformed for the pandemic to become little wine, beer, and snack outposts. The establishment offers a range of "imported...