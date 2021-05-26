Film & Broadway Producer Edward Walson Launches Arthouse & Classics SVOD Platform Curia, Will Be Shopping At Cannes

"Is it okay that we kidnapped a corpse and kind of mocked it?" A festival promo trailer has debuted for the new Russian film titled Petrov's Flu, the latest from acclaimed Russian filmmaker / theater director Kirill Serebrennikov. It's premiering at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival next month in the Competition section. His last feature, a rock band film called Leto (which is a GREAT film), also premiered at Cannes in 2018 while Serebrennikov was under house-arrest in Russia (for political reasons). Based on the novel titled "The Petrovs In and Around the Flu" by Alexey Sainikov, Petrov’s Flu is described as a “deadpan, hallucinatory romp through Post-Soviet Russia”. A day in the life of a comic book artist and his family in post-Soviet Russia, as he is taken on a long walk by his friend while he has the flu. Starring Semyon Serzin, Chulpan Khamatova, with Yuriy Borisov, Yuliya Peresild, Yuri Kolokolnikov, Timofey Tribuntsev, Ivan Dorn, and Aleksandra Revenko. There's a lot of crazy things on, I'm really not sure what to make of this.