We here at The Takeout have done our best to keep you apprised of all the latest fast food chicken sandwich news. We’ve faithfully tried them all, from Popeyes to Hardee’s, and we’ve even ranked them for you. But all our tastings have been individual, and by different writers. We’ve never gathered all the chicken sandwiches in one place and tasted them one by one in a direct comparison. We were, to be honest, daunted by the sheer amounts of fat and sodium. We were afraid the chicken sandwiches would kill us.