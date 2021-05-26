Cancel
Huntsville, AL

Homeless given notice to vacate Cleveland Avenue tent camp in Huntsville

By Kelley Smith
WHNT-TV
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHUNTSVILLE, Ala – In March, homeless residents in Huntsville were moved from the Mill Street tent camp in Huntsville due to flood mitigation projects. Many moved to the Cleveland Avenue tent camp across the street. Over the past month, they began receiving notices from HPD telling them they must move...

whnt.com
