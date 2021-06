“It’s an absurd comedy, but the themes are grounded in what many women, especially of my generation, have been going through,” reflects Busy Philipps about “Girls5eva.” For our recent webchat, she adds, “It is deeply tied to the ingrained misogyny that was masquerading as empowerment. ‘FHM,’ ‘Maxim:’ All of these magazines that young entertainers were pushed into doing. In these last five years, particularly with the me-too moment, people are realizing that there is benefit in standing shoulder to shoulder with your sisters and demanding more.” Watch the exclusive video interview above.