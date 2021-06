“Gunsmoke” had characters TV viewers could identify with. It turns out James Arness received lots of inquiries about a specific one. “He was such an integral part of the show, and people loved his character of Chester,” Arness, who plays Marshal Matt Dillon, tells The Los Angeles Times in a 2006 interview. “He and I used to go out on appearances in the early years — we traveled all over the country together at fairs and rodeos — and his character was just indelibly etched in the minds of millions of people around the country.